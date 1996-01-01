Enolate Alkylation and Acylation Practice Problems
The reaction shown below involves the substitution of hydrogen (H) with deuterium (D). Determine the ratio of products A and B you would anticipate for the reaction, given a random statistical distribution and no knowledge of the mechanism.
Show how the below-given compound can be produced using an alkyl halide and a ketone.
Provide a suitable synthesis to prepare the following compound using a ketone and an alkyl halide.
When an α-haloketone reacts with a hydroxide ion, a carboxylic acid is formed. This is known as a Favorskii reaction. Propose a suitable mechanism for the Favorskii reaction shown below. (Hint: The first step is deprotonation of the α-carbon that is not bonded to Br; the second step is the formation of a three-membered ring; and in the third step, HO− acts as a nucleophile.)
Propose a method for producing the following ketone from the given carboxylic acid using any additional reagents.
- cyclopentanecarboxylic acid → methyl cyclopentyl ketone
Draw the structures of the major products expected from the reaction sequence given below.