Barrier To Rotation Practice Problems
The following three alkenes are arranged in decreasing order of their bond rotational energy barriers. Explain the difference in bond rotation energies by considering what their transition states look like.
Assume that the temperature is 298 K. Consider the following bond rotation and use the given table to answer the questions below:
(a) Which conformation is more stable?
(b) Determine the ΔG° for the process.
(c) Determine the equilibrium constant (Keq).
(d) Provide the transition state for the process.
Even though free rotation is generally observed around most σ bonds, the C–N bond in an amide demonstrates restricted rotation, as depicted below. Which of the following factors primarily accounts for this behavior?
(i) Determine the percentage of the twist-boat conformers present in a sample of deuterated cyclohexane at room temperature if the free energy of the most stable chair conformer of deuterated cyclohexane is 23.6 kJ/mol lower than that of the twist-boat conformer.
(ii) Does your answer agree with the statement that says there is no more than one twist-boat conformer for every 10,000 chair conformers?