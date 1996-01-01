26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Isoelectric Point Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the following statement true or false?
The amino acid with the lowest pI value is alanine.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
How much of the ⍺-amino group of serine is protonated at its isoelectric point (pI)?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pI of glutamic acid is equal to the average pKa of its two negatively charged carboxyl groups. Explain.