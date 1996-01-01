Diels-Alder Reaction Practice Problems
Even though the methyl group does not donate by resonance, the given reaction exhibits the same regiochemistry. Explain this result.
The illustration below exemplifies a Diels-Alder reaction that results in a lone product regardless of whether the attack of the diene is from the bottom or the top. Draw the product that is formed when the diene approaches from the bottom. Verify that the product is the same as when the diene approached from the top. What is unique about the product that makes this possible?
Draw the product(s) of the following Diels-Alder reaction. Explain the formation of the product(s) by suggesting a mechanism.
Show the mechanism of the given Diels-Alder reaction. Which regioisomer will form, the 1,3- or 1,4-product?
Similar to the Diels-Alder reaction, the ene reaction substitutes one π bond in the diene with a C—H bond. Provide the mechanism for the reaction shown. Don't forget to label the hydrogens and number the carbons in the final product. Also, keep track of the new and broken bonds.
Explain why diene B does not react in a Diels-Alder reaction with the dienophile maleic anhydride, however, diene A engages in a fast and efficient Diels-Alder reaction.
In the Diels-Alder reaction shown below, a Lewis acid-Lewis base complex forms with the dienophile. Predict what will happen to the rate of the reaction and justify your answer.
Determine whether the diene given below is in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. Draw the s-cis conformation of the diene if it is in the s-trans conformation.
Specify whether the diene shown below is in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. Draw the s-cis conformation of the diene in case it is in the s-trans conformation.
In the following reaction, when the diene approaches the dienophile from the top, only one product is formed. Draw the product.
The first step of the following series of reactions is Stille coupling. In a basic solution, the product (A) of the first step tautomerizes to produce compound B, and compound B is immediately converted to compound C.
(a) Draw the structure of compound A.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the formation of compound B from compound A.
When 2,4-hexadiene and 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene are heated together, a lot of different Diels-Alder products can be produced. Identify the products, disregarding stereochemistry.
Provide a general principle that may be utilized in anticipating the main product of a Diels-Alder reaction involving an alkene that has a substituent that can withdraw electrons and a diene that has a substituent that, based on its placement, can donate electrons through resonance.
The two reactants in this Diels-Alder reaction are used to create the A ring of progesterone (a steroid). What results from this reaction?
The two reactants in this Diels-Alder reaction are used to create the C ring of Androgen (a steroid). What results from this reaction?
How is the rate of a Diels-Alder reaction affected when a diene contains an electron-donating substituent?
How is the rate of a Diels-Alder reaction affected when a dienophile contains an electron-donating substituent?
How is the rate of a Diels-Alder reaction affected when a diene contains an electron-withdrawing substituent?