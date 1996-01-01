Reaction Mechanism Practice Problems
Use curved arrows to show how the following nucleophiles react with the strong electrophile nitrosonium ion (NO+).
a. CH3CH2NH2
b. CH3O−
Use curved arrows to show how the following electrophiles react with the strong nucleophile sodium methoxide (CH3O−Na+).
a. BF3
b. CH3I
Identify the reactants as Lewis acid (electrophile) and Lewis base (nucleophile) in the following reaction:
Indicate participating nonbonding electrons and draw curved arrows to describe how electrons move in this reaction.
Identify the reactants as Lewis acid (electrophile) and Lewis base (nucleophile) in the following reaction:
Indicate participating nonbonding electrons and draw curved arrows to describe how electrons move in this reaction.
Consider the following reaction:
Identify the Lewis acid (electrophile) and Lewis base (nucleophile) in these reactions and draw curved arrows to indicate the flow of electrons.
Consider the following reaction:
Identify the Lewis acid (electrophile) and Lewis base (nucleophile) in these reactions and draw curved arrows to indicate the flow of electrons.
Consider the following reaction:
Identify the Lewis acid (electrophile) and Lewis base (nucleophile) in these reactions and draw curved arrows to indicate the flow of electrons.
Draw the arrow-pushing mechanism to show the product formation in the following reaction.
For the given acid-base reaction, draw an arrow-pushing mechanism and a reaction coordinate diagram.
Refer to the structure of (E)-hept-3-en-2-one, an α,β-unsaturated ketone. The compound is electrophilic at C 2 and C4. Explain why this is so.
Identify the below-given molecule as an electrophile or a nucleophile. Provide a reason.
Identify the below-given molecule as an electrophile or a nucleophile. Justify your answer.
Identify the reactants as nucleophile and electrophile in the reaction given below.
Draw the arrow-pushing mechanism to show the bond breaking in the following reaction.
Draw the arrow-pushing mechanism to show the formation of the following product from the given reactants.
Draw the arrow-pushing mechanism to show the formation of the following product from the given reactants. Hint: The mechanism would require three arrows.
Determine the type of each of the arrows displayed in the following arrow-pushing mechanism.
Type I: nucleophilic attack by a lone pair of electrons
Type II: heterolytic cleavage of a σ bond
Type III: nucleophilic attack by the π electrons
Type IV: dissociation of a π bond
Type V: formation of a π bond
Determine the type of each of the arrows marked in the following arrow-pushing mechanism.
Type I: nucleophilic attack by a lone pair of electrons
Type II: heterolytic cleavage of a σ bond
Type III: nucleophilic attack by the π electrons
Type IV: dissociation of a π bond
Type V: formation of a π bond
The following reaction mechanism shows the conversion of an alkyl bromide into an alcohol. Draw the mechanism for the backward reaction.
Predict the products expected from the electron pushing shown in the below-given compound.
What product(s) are expected from the following arrow-pushing formalism shown below?
The following reaction is described using the arrow-pushing formalism, and only one of the two expected products is given. Draw the second product that is expected to be formed as a result of this electron pushing.
The following reaction is shown with the conventional arrow-pushing formalism. Show the formation of the given product using a more appropriate bouncing arrow formalism.
In each of the following reactions, indicate the electrophile and the nucleophile.
Show the flow of electrons in each step of the following mechanism using curved arrows.