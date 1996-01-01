Halogenation Practice Problems
When a highly electron-rich alkene such as the given 4-methoxystyrene derivative is brominated, trans- and cis-dibromide are produced in approximately equal amounts. Explain this observation.
Determine the product(s) formed in the halogenation reaction below.
Note: Indicate the stereochemistry of the product(s).
Determine the step in the halogenation of the alkene mechanism where the redox reaction happens.
Determine the product(s) formed when the given alkene undergoes a reaction with Cl2.
What is(are) the product(s) formed when the given alkene undergoes a reaction with Br 2.
Determine the product(s) formed when the given compound undergoes a reaction with Cl 2.
What are the products formed in the halogenation reaction given below? [Indicate the stereochemistry of the product and any racemic mixtures.]
Identify the products for the given reaction and indicate the stereoisomers formed, if any.
In the following reaction, assuming that one equivalent of bromine is employed, determine the major product(s).
Determine which stereoisomer of 4-octene, when it reacts with Cl2, would generate a meso compound.
Show how you can make the following compound using 1,2-diethylcyclohexene as the starting material. If a chiral product is shown, you can assume that it is part of a racemic mixture.
Two products are formed in the addition of chlorine (Cl2) to cis-but-2-ene, but only one product is formed in the addition of chlorine (Cl2) to trans-but-2-ene. Give mechanisms to account for this observation. (Making models will be helpful.)
Propose a mechanism and predict the major products of the following reactions. Include stereochemistry in your answers where appropriate.
(i) (E)-pent-2-ene + Br2 in CCl4
(ii) (Z)-pent-2-ene + Br2 in CCl4