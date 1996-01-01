Acid Base Equilibrium Practice Problems
Propose suitable products for the following acid-base reactions:
Also, predict the direction of equilibrium for each reaction.
Which of the given solvents will be compatible with the acids and bases involved in the following reactions (Ignoring any side reactions)?
Solvent choices = diethyl ether, ethanol, and water.
a. CH3CH2Li + CH3—C≡C—H → CH3—CH3 + CH3—C≡CLi
b. CH3CH2Li + (CH3)2CH—OH → CH3—CH3 + (CH3)2CH—OLi
The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of 6-cyclopentylhexyl 4-phenylbutanoate yields 4-phenylbutanoic acid and 6-cyclopentylhexanol. Complete the simplified flow chart for separating the carboxylic acid from the alcohol product by identifying X1 to X6.
Using the given Keq value, identify the weakest acid and the weakest base in the reaction given below.
Using the given equilibrium constant, identify the weakest acid and the weakest base in the reaction given below.
Using the given equilibrium constant value, identify the weakest acid and the weakest base in the following reaction.
Using the given equilibrium constant value, identify the strongest acid and the strongest base in the given reaction.
Using the given equilibrium constant value, identify the strongest acid and the strongest base in the following reaction.
Using the given equilibrium constant values, identify the strongest acid and the strongest base in the reaction shown below.
Use the Keq values mentioned with each of the following equations to determine how much stronger acid is phenol than acetamide.
Use the Keq values stated in each of the following equations to determine the factor by which cyanomethanide is a stronger base than pyrrolide.
Does ethanol behave as an acid or a base in the following chemical reaction?
(pKa of ethanol and ethylamine are 15 and 40 respectively)
CH3CH2OH + CH3CH2NH2 →
Which of the bases given below are able to deprotonate propanoic acid (pKa = 4.88) in an acid-base reaction that favors the formation of products?
(i) CH3O− (pKa of CH3OH = 15.9)
(ii) NH3 (pKa of NH4+ = 9.4)
(iii) CH3C≡C− (pKa of CH3C≡CH = 25)
(iv) CH3CH2OH (pKa of CH3CH2OH2+ = −2.5)
(v) H2O (pKa of H3O+ = −1.7)
(vi) Br− (pKa of HBr = −9)
For CH3CH2CH2NH3+ (pKa = 10.7), draw the form that predominates at:
(i) pH = 3.5
(ii) pH = 6.8
(iii) pH = 9.5
(iv) pH = 13.5
Create a scheme to separate the following compounds from a mixture. 1.0 M HBr, 1.0 M KOH, water and diethyl ether are available for you to use.
The pKa values of the carboxylic acid and the protonated amine groups of valine are shown below.
Write the structure of valine in a solution with a pH of 7.4 (physiological pH).
An acid-base equilibrium favors the formation of the weaker acid. Which of the following reactions favor the formation of products?
Give the products of the acid-base reaction shown below. Use the p Ka values to determine whether the reaction favors the product or reactant side at equilibrium. (pKa of the acid on the reactant side is 4.87, p Ka of the acid on the product side is 16.0)
Draw the products of the acid-base reaction shown below and use the p Ka values to indicate whether equilibrium favors the reactants or the products. (pKa of the acid on the reactant side is 16.5, p Ka of the acid on product side is 36.0)
Which of the compounds given below can be deprotonated by CH3O− in an acid-base reaction that favors product formation? (pKa of CH3OH = 15.9)
(i) HCOOH (pKa = 3.7)
(ii) CH3NH2 (pKa = 40)
(iii) NH4+ (pKa = 9.4)
(iv) HC≡CH (pKa = 25)
Write the form that predominates when each of the following compounds is added to a solution with a pH = 6.5:
(i) CH2BrCOOH (pKa = 2.86)
(ii) NH4+ (pKa = 9.40)
(i) Determine the pH at which the concentration of the acidic form of a compound is 20 times greater than its basic form (pKa = 8.8).
(ii) Determine the pH at which 60% of a compound is in its basic form (pKa = 8.0)
For each pair of reactions, determine which reaction favors the formation of products the most.
Reaction A: HCOOH + NH3 ⇌ HCOO— + NH4+
Reaction B: CH3COOH + NH3 ⇌ CH3COO— + NH4+
If propanoic acid (pKa = 4.9) is in an acidic aqueous solution with a pH of 5.2, determine the percentage of propanoic acid existing in its acidic form.
For (CH3)2NH2+ (pKa = 10.7), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH of 8.2.
Ethoxide cannot be used to deprotonate cyclohexane in a reaction that favors the formation of a carbanion. Explain why this is true.
An acid-base equilibrium favors the formation of the weaker acid. Which of the following reactions favor the formation of products?
Complete the following acid-base reactions and predict the equilibrium positions of these reactions using the information given in the table.
a. CH3OH + NaNH2
b. −CN + CH3COOH
c. CH3CH2OH + HCOO−
Using the pKa values of acetic acid and benzoic acid, predict whether the equilibrium will favor the products or the reactants in the following reaction.
Phenols are less acidic than carboxylic acids and can only be deprotonated using a strong base. Explain how acid-base extraction can be used to isolate the pure compounds from the mixture of acetophenone (acetylbenzene), 2-methylphenol, and o-toluic acid (2-methylbenzoic acid).
How can acid-base extraction be utilized to separate the mixture of given compounds?
Benzylamine, m-cresol (3-methylphenol), p-toluic acid, and 2-phenylethanol.
For each of the following Brønsted–Lowry acid–base reactions (i): 3-methylpyridine + 4-chlorophenol and (ii): 3-methylpyridine + 4-chlorobenzoic acid, write the products of a transfer of the most acidic proton on the acid to the most basic site on the base. Also, determine whether the reactants side or the products side is favored in each of the acid-base reactions by using the pKb values for the bases and the pKa values for the acids.
Some equations of acid-base reactions are given below. Write the products in each case if any significant reaction is possible.
a. CH3—C≡C—H + NaOH
b. CH3—C≡C—H + CH3Li
c. CH3—C≡C—H + NaNH2
Consider the following acid-base reaction.
Write the products, identify the direction that is favored by the equilibrium, and give an explanation for your answer.