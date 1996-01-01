Claisen Condensation Practice Problems
Draw the complete mechanism of Claisen condensation reaction of isopropyl acetate and ethyl formate.
Propose the synthesis of the following compound using the starting material provided and any other reagents required.
Determine the product formed in the crossed Claisen condensation reaction of the given molecules.
Determine the products formed in the Claisen condensation reaction of the given molecules.
Determine the final products formed in the self condensation reaction of the ester.
The following β-keto ester is synthesized through Claisen Condensation. Determine the structure of the ester(s) needed to produce this compound.
Determine which of the following compounds is a result of Dieckmann condensation, and then draw its appropriate starting diester.