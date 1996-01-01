IUPAC Naming Practice Problems
Each of these descriptions correspond to several alkanes. Write and name two different structures that fit the description in each case. (i): an isopropylnonane; (ii): a diethylheptane.
Select structures that correspond to the same compound. Also identify structures that correspond to different compounds.
Give the appropriate IUPAC name for each of these compounds. (i): (CH3)2CHCH2CH2CH3; (ii): CH3CH2—C(CH3)2—CH3, (iii): CH3CH2CH2CH2CH(CH2CH3)—CH(CH3)2.
Name the following alkane. List the name of the substituents alphabetically when you name the compound.
For each of the following incorrect or incomplete names, write the corresponding structure and name the structure appropriately. (i): 2-ethylhexane; (ii): 3-isopropylheptane
For each of these incorrect or incomplete names write the corresponding structure and name the structure appropriately. (i): 4-ethyl-5-methylhexane; (ii): 2-ethyl-3-methylhexane; (iii): 3-dimethylpentane
Without looking at the structures, use the names of the groups to find the number of carbon atoms; then use the (2n+2) rule to determine the molecular formula for each of the following compounds. 3-(1,1-dimethylethyl)hexane and 4-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane.
Draw the appropriate structure for each name. (i): cyclopropylcyclohexane and (ii): cis-1-bromo-3-methylcyclohexane.
Draw the appropriate structure for each name.
(i): 2,3,4,5-tetramethylhexane
(ii): trans-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane
Identify each hydrogen as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°) in the given structures.
a. Isopentane
b. Pentane
Revise the given incorrect name by using IUPAC nomenclature. (Hint: Use the incorrect name given, draw the structure first, and then assign it a proper name.)
1,4-diethylcyclopentane
Give the correction of the following erroneous name by using IUPAC nomenclature. (Hint: Use the incorrect name given, draw the structure first, and then assign it a proper name.)
5-propylheptane
Give the correct name of the following by using IUPAC nomenclature. (Hint: Using the incorrect name given, draw the structure first, and then assign it a proper name.]
3-methyl-5-ethylheptane
Given the incorrect name below, rename it using IUPAC nomenclature. [Use the incorrect name given, draw the structure first, and then assign it a proper name.]
3,4-diethyl-5-methylcyclohexane
What reagent should be used to selectively reduce the alkene while preserving the carboxylic acid in the given reaction?
(i) How many alkenes can react with H2 and Pd/C catalyst to produce methylcyclohexane?
(ii) Identify the most stable alkene in part (i).
(iii) Identify alkene with the smallest heat of hydrogenation.
Which diene goes through ring-closing metathesis to form the compound shown below?
What starting material undergoes the ring-closing metathesis to produce the following compound?
What unsaturated polymer is formed from the ring-opening metathesis of the compound given below?
What are the major products obtained in the ring-closing metathesis of the compound given below?
Draw a structure and provide a systematic name that corresponds to a compound that has 2 tertiary hydrogens with the following molecular formula.
C7H16
Provide the condensed and skeletal structure for 5-(1-methylpropyl)-8-ethyl-3-methyldecane.
Four students were shown a structure and asked to give it a systematic name. They gave it four different names. Identify the correct name.
A student was asked to give the systematic names for the four different compounds. The names are listed below. Determine which is incorrectly named and replace it with the correct name.
Give the systematic names for all alkanes that do not have any secondary hydrogen with the molecular formula given below.
C6H14
Describe the synthesis of cis-3-heptene if 3-heptyne is chosen as the starting material.
Determine the reagents that would be required to synthesize (Z)-3-heptene from 3-heptyne.
a. H2 and Pd/C
b. Sodium in liquid ammonia
c. H2 and Lindlar's catalyst
d. Sulfuric acid
Determine the reagents that would be required to synthesize (E)-3-heptene from 3-heptyne.
Draw the appropriate structures and provide the IUPAC names for five isomers of C7H16.
Write the structural formula and determine the molecular formula for (i): 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclohexane and (ii): isobutylcyclopentane.
Draw the appropriate structure for each of these compounds. (i): 3,4-dimethylhexane, (ii): 3,3-dimethyl-5-isobutylnonane, (iii): 4-tert-butyl-3-methylheptane and (iv): 5-isopropyl-3-methyloctane.