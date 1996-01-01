21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate of reaction for the exchange of α-hydrogen of acetone remains the same for acid-catalyzed chlorination, bromination, or deuterium substitution. What does this tell us about the mechanism of these reactions?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
α,β-unsaturated ketones are useful in Michael reactions. These compounds can be produced using the acid-catalyzed halogenation of ketones. Propose a method to convert pentan-3-one to pent-1-en-3-one, a useful starting material.