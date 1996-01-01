Acetylide Practice Problems
Determine the product of the acetylide alkylation reaction given below. Note: verify the number of carbon atoms in the product.
Draw the product of the acetylide alkylation below. Note: verify the number of carbon atoms in the product.
Which acetylide ion and carbonyl are suitable for the synthesis of 2-methylhept-4-yn-3-ol?
Determine the acetylide ion and carbonyl that is suitable to make 5-phenylpent-3-yn-2-ol.
Determine the mechanism of the synthesis process that involves quenching with acid after the reaction of sodium acetylide and etiocholanolone.
A student made a mistake completing the following reaction equation. Identify the mistake and correct it.
A student made a mistake completing the following reaction equation. Identify and correct the mistake.
Determine the product formed in a reaction between 3,3-dimethylbut-1-yne and sodium amide.
Provide two sets of reactants that might be used to synthesize the following alkyne: each containing an alkyl halide and a nucleophile.
(CH3)3CCH2CH2C≡CCH2CH2CH2CH3
Why should ethyne be alkylated before nucleophilic addition and not after?
HC≡CH → alcohol
When the following ester is treated with excess acetylide ion and then pyridinium chloride, what type of product is expected?
Determine the major product when 1 mol of 3,3-dimethylbut-1-yne reacts with sodium amide, followed by 2-bromobutane.