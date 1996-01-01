19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
DIBAL Practice Problems
7 problems
Rationalize why the carbonyl oxygen of the ester attacks the aluminum of DIBAL-H instead of the alkoxy oxygen in the following reaction.
Show how the following conversion can be achieved with good yield. Use any necessary reagents.
Show how the following conversion can be achieved with good yield. Use any necessary reagents.
Show how 1-bromopentane can be converted to hexanal. Provide any necessary reagents.