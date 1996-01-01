23. Amines
Amine Alkylation Practice Problems
12 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the product produced of the reaction between 3,5-dimethylpyridine and isobutyl iodide.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The antitumor agent triaziquone can cross-link with DNA. Explain why it can form cross-links with DNA.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suggest a plausible mechanism for the formation of the following quaternary ammonium salt.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the products of the reaction between PhCH2CH2Br and excessive amount of NH3.
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank the indicated nitrogens within each structure from the least to the most basic.
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the structure shown below, rank the indicated nitrogens from the least to the most basic.
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the stronger base in each pair of compounds shown below. Provide a brief explanation for your answer.
(i) CH3CH2CH(OH)NH2 or CH3CH2CH2NH2
(ii) PhNHCH3 or PhCH2NHCH3