Naming Ethers Practice Problems
True or False. A four-membered ring ether, known as oxacyclobutane, has a similar reactivity to an epoxide rather than a noncyclic ether because it has ring strain.
For the following structure, determine the systematic name of this ether.
a. butoxyheptane
b. 3-butoxyheptane
c. 3-isobutoxyheptane
d. isobutoxyheptane
For the given structure, determine the systematic name of the ether.
CH3CH(CH3)OCH2CH3
Give an IUPAC and a common name for each of the following compounds.
a. CH3CH2OCH=CHCH3
b. BrCH2CH2CH2OCH2CH3
c. CH3OCH(CH3)2
Name the following compounds using the common naming system.
a. (CH3)3CCH2OCH2CH3
b. (CH3)3COCH3
c. PhOCH(CH3)2
d. BrCH2OCH2CH3
Most ethers are generally considered to be very unreactive. They are unreactive towards most bases and only react with very strong bases where they undergo cleavage of the ether bond. Ethers, however, form peroxides when stored with oxygen for long periods. For example, a bottle of ether once opened will be filled with air and over time the oxygen can convert a small amount of ether to ether peroxide. Ether peroxides are very unstable and can explode at slight heating. To overcome this problem, old ether solvents are always refluxed with sodium metal (a very strong reducing agent) to convert the ether peroxides to alkoxides before they are distilled.
A grad student was refluxing THF (tetrahydrofuran) with sodium metal and a small amount of benzophenone. After a couple of hours, all of the ether in the distillation flask turned dark purple. Is there an explanation for this change in color?
Sodium chloride can dissolve in benzene in the presence of 15-crown-5. This crown ether is particularly useful in dissolving sodium salts. Use a drawing of the complex to show how benzene can dissolve sodium chloride in the presence of 15-crown-5.