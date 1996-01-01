20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Lactones, Lactams and Cyclization Reactions Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
Does the following mechanism account for the product's formation?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the structures of the products and suggest a plausible mechanism for the reaction shown below.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
5-hydroxy-3-methylpentanoic acid forms a cyclic ester (lactone) when it is mixed with a trace amount of acid.
(i) Write the structure of the lactone.
(ii) Suggest a plausible mechanism for its formation.