1H NMR:Number of Signals Practice Problems
Determine the number of sets of equivalent protons present in the following molecule.
How many distinct signals are expected in the 1H NMR spectrum of the molecule shown below?
Determine how many sets of equivalent hydrogens are there in an unknown compound whose 1H NMR spectrum is given below.
What is the relationship between the three products obtained when we replace H a, Hb, and Hc of methylcyclohexane with deuterium? How many signals would you expect the three hydrogens to produce in the 1H NMR spectrum?
What is the relationship between the two products obtained when we replace H a and Hb of propane-2-thione with deuterium? How many signals would you expect for these hydrogens in the 1H NMR spectrum?
How many unique 1H NMR signals are expected from the compound given below? Ignore the diastereotopic relationship.
How many unique 1H NMR signals are expected from the compound shown below? Ignore the diastereotopic relationship.
How many distinct 1H NMR signals are expected from the compound given below? Ignore the diastereotopic relationship.
Determine the expected number of signals in the 1H NMR spectrum for each structural isomer of C5H12.
Determine the expected number of signals in the 1H NMR spectrum of the compound below.
Determine the expected number of signals in the 1H NMR spectrum of the compound below.
What is the isomer of tetrabromocyclopentane that will give four signals in the 1H NMR spectrum?
How can 1H NMR spectroscopy be utilized to distinguish among 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-phthalonitrile?
True or False. The number of signals produced in the 1H NMR spectrum of the product obtained by adding HBr to 2-methylbut-2-ene can show that the reaction follows the rule according to which an electrophile is added to the less-substituted sp2 carbon.