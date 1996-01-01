12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Making Ethers - Alkoxymercuration Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suggest a mechanism for the alkoxymercuration reaction below, and box the final product(s).
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oxymercuration-reduction can be used to produce ethers, just like acid-catalyzed hydration. Provide an alkene and the proper reaction conditions to create the ether below.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose a synthesis plan for the compound shown below from a suitable cyclic alkene.