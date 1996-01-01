16. Conjugated Systems
Allylic Halogenation Practice Problems
16. Conjugated Systems
Allylic Halogenation Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the two products expected from the following reaction. Which product is more stable? Why?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The product of the allylic halogenation is under thermodynamic control and the second propagation step of these reactions is reversible. Draw an arrow-pushing mechanism for the given second propagation step resulting in the formation of a more stable alkene.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose a synthetic pathway for the compound given below starting with bromobenzene and any alkyl or alkenyl halide.
a. but-2-en-1-ylbenzene
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose a synthetic pathway for the compound given below starting with a bromoalkane and any alkyl or alkenyl halide.
4-methylpent-1-ene
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose the structures of the products in the reaction given below.
cyclopentyl magnesium bromide + allyl bromide