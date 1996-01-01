EAS:Friedel-Crafts Alkylation Mechanism Practice Problems
What is the product formed in the following Friedel-Crafts reaction? (Assume monosubstitution.)
Draw the products formed if benzene undergoes the Friedel-Crafts alkylation with the alkyl chlorides given below.
Draw the products of the reactions below:
i) phenol + ethyl chloride + AlCl3
ii) benzaldehyde + tert-butyl chloride + AlCl3
Draw the substitution products of the reactions below:
i) N,N-dimethylaniline + 2-chloropropane + AlCl3
ii) ethylbenzene + methyl chloride + AlCl3
What is the major product when toluene reacts (only one time) with tert-butyl chloride in presence of catalytic AlCl3?
Predict the product and draw a mechanism for the reaction of toluene with neopentyl chloride.
Predict the product(s) of the following electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction:
Predict the product(s) of the following electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction:
Consider the following reaction:
Assume that FeCl3 is added as a catalyst. Will this reaction produce the indicated product in good yield? If not, predict which product will form instead.