19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Acetal Protecting Group Practice Problems
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Acetal Protecting Group Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction below is unsuccessful in producing the desired alcohol.
How may the reaction conditions be changed to allow the desired alcohol product to form?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose the synthesis of the following compound using the given starting material. Please note that the reaction needs a protecting group.