Bonding Preferences Practice Problems
Determine the number of valence shell electrons of the element Si and the number of bonds it can form.
Phosphorus (P) has X valence electrons and prefers to form Y bonds. What are X and Y?
Identify the charge of the ion that results from the ionization of Ga (from group 3A).
Consider the structure of α-D-Fructopyranose (all C atoms and some H atoms are not shown). Fill in all lone pairs.
Shown below is the line-angle structure of (S)-malate. Draw all lone pairs of electrons.
Determine the number of valence electrons in the atoms given below.
a. Beryllium
b. Aluminium
Using the periodic table, determine the position of each pair of specified atoms.
1. Determine the total number of valence electrons for each element.
2. Provide the total number of core electrons for each element.
a. Sodium and potassium
b. Boron and aluminium
a. Determine the number of valence electrons possessed by sodium (Na) based on its position in the periodic table.
b. In what orbitals are its valence electrons located?
Determine the number of lone pairs in the marked atoms of the following molecular structures.