Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis Practice Problems
True or False. The HB+ in the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters is most likely to be H3O+.
Draw a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of propionic acid and ethanol to form ethyl propionate, including all curved arrows. As a guide, consider the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, where HB+ and :B represent the species that donate and remove protons, respectively.
Consider the following derivative of the known sweetener, aspartame.
What are the products obtained when it undergoes complete hydrolysis in a dilute solution of HCl?
Propose the reagents required for the following conversion.
butan-1-ol → 2-hydroxypentanoic acid
Consider the following compound that has been labeled with the O-18 isotope of oxygen.
Write a plausible mechanism for the hydrolysis of this compound under acidic conditions.