Good Leaving Groups Practice Problems
For which of these reactions would the rate of formation of the carbocation be higher?
For which of these reactions would the rate of formation of the carbocation be higher?
Which of the following compounds makes a better leaving group when both are reacted in DMSO?
For the two pairs of anions given below, state which one in each pair is a better leaving group.
a. −NH2 and F−
b. Br− and Cl−
The reaction of (R)-1-fluoro-1-iodopropane with sodium ethoxide is given below.
(R)-1-fluoro-1-iodopropane + sodium ethoxide → (R)-1-ethoxy-1-fluoropropane + NaI
a. Draw perspective structures of the reactants, transition state, and the products.
b. Is there a retention or inversion of configuration in the product? Is this consistent with the SN2 reactions?
c. Why is iodide substituted and not fluorine?