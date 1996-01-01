Cyanohydrin Practice Problems
Is the formation of a cyanohydrin possible by adding a ketone to a solution of KCN?
In the benzoin condensation, what is the role of the cyanide ion? Why does the reaction fail if the hydroxide ion is used instead?
a) The cyanide ion generates an electrophile, allowing the reaction to occur. If a hydroxide ion is used, the electrophile is not generated, and the reaction will not continue.
b) The cyanide ion deprotonates methanol, allowing the reaction to occur. If a hydroxide ion is used, the methanol is not deprotonated, and the reaction will not continue.
c) The cyanide ion creates an umpolung to the carbonyl carbon, allowing the reaction to occur. If a hydroxide ion is used, the polarity of the carbonyl carbon will not be inverted, and the reaction will not continue.
d) The cyanide ion removes an α-hydrogen, allowing the reaction to occur. If a hydroxide ion is used, the α-hydrogen is not removed, and the reaction will not continue.
The Strecker synthesis is a method for preparing α-amino acids by reacting an aldehyde with NH4Cl in the presence of KCN. Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the nitrile yields the amino acid. Draw the nitrile that forms in the following synthesis.
The Strecker synthesis is a method for preparing α-amino acids by reacting an aldehyde with NH4Cl in the presence of KCN. Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the nitrile yields the amino acid. Identify the aldehyde required to prepare alanine.
What amino acid is obtained when the Strecker synthesis is performed using 3-methylbutanal?
Draw the structure of the products formed when cyclopentanone reacts with sodium cyanide.