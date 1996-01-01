Alkynide Synthesis Practice Problems

Determine the energy difference (in kJ/mol) between the least stable staggered conformer and the least stable eclipsed conformer for the compound given below.

1,2-dibromoethane

Note: A gauche conformer has two energy barriers, 22.6 kJ/mol and 39.7 kJ/mol. The anti conformer is 5.86 kJ/mol more stable than a gauche conformer.