Zaitsev Rule Practice Problems

Give the identity of products obtained in each elimination reaction shown below.

Determine which is the major product if more than one type of product can be obtained in the reactions.

Also provide a brief explanation for your answers by comparing the degree of substitution of each double bond in the products.



(i) 2-bromohexane + NaOCH 3 →

(ii) 3-chloro-3-methylpentane + NaOCH 3 →

(iii) 2-chloro-3-methylpentane + NaOH →