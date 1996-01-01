25. Phenols
Phenol Acidity Practice Problems
The following reaction occurs at high temperatures. Predict the product expected to form if it proceeds like the Kolbe reaction.
Consider the following pair of compounds:
Compounds A and B are both sparingly soluble water. In dilute potassium hydroxide solution, compound B is very soluble but compound A is still sparingly soluble. Explain their difference in solubility in dilute potassium hydroxide solution.
Consider the following pair of compounds:
Compounds A and B are both sparingly soluble water. In dilute potassium hydroxide solution, compound B is very soluble but compound A is still sparingly soluble. Show how you can exploit this difference in solubility to separate these two compounds from a mixture.