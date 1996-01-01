H NMR Table Practice Problems
Enumerate the differences between the IR and 1H NMR spectra of butyramide and those of N,N-diethylbutyramide.
The methyl-H highlighted in the isopentane structure appears at 0.87 ppm, while that of 2-methylbut-2-ene appears at 1.56 ppm. Rationalize this observation.
Even though alkene hydrogens usually show up at similar chemical shifts between 5 and 6 ppm, the chemical shifts of the labeled alkene hydrogens below are different (Ha = 6.009 ppm; Hb = 7.034 ppm). Rationalize the difference.
Provide a good estimate of the chemical shift for each labeled hydrogen in the compound below.
For the hydrogen indicated in red, sketch the expected 1H NMR signal showing its estimated chemical shift.
For the hydrogen indicated in red, draw the expected 1H NMR signal showing its estimated chemical shift.
Fill out the values in the 1H NMR table given below for the indicated hydrogens in the following compound.
Fill out the following 1H NMR table for the indicated hydrogens in the molecule given below.
Draw the expected 1H NMR signal for the indicated hydrogen. Show the integration and chemical shift for it.
What are the expected chemical shifts (ppm) for each of the protons present in the structures given below?
Which statement explains why the methine proton has a higher chemical shift than the methyl proton?
Compound X can be oxidized by chromic acid to form a benzenedicarboxylic acid. Draw the structure of compound X from the given 1H NMR spectrum.
Identify the labeled set of protons whose 1H NMR signal occurs at a higher chemical shift.
Without looking at tables of 1H NMR values, rank the protons in the given compound from highest to lowest chemical shifts. Use 1 for proton with the highest chemical shift, 2 for the second highest, and so on.
Use the letters a, b, c, and so on to designate each set of chemically equivalent protons, starting with the lowest chemical shift in the 1H NMR spectrum. Include the multiplicity of each signal.
Without looking at tables of 1H NMR values, rank the protons in the given compound from highest to lowest chemical shifts. Use 1 for proton with the highest chemical shift, 2 for the second highest, and so on.
Without looking at tables of 1H NMR values, rank the protons in the given compound from highest to lowest chemical shifts. Use 1 for proton with the highest chemical shift, 2 for the second highest, and so on.
Explain how the chemical shifts of chloromethane, dichloromethane, and trichloromethane at δ 3.06, δ 5.47, and δ 7.26 correlate with pKa in 1H NMR.
A) The hydrogen in trichloromethane is the least acidic and has the lowest chemical shift due to the three electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms, followed by dichloromethane with two electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms, and lastly chloromethane with one electron-withdrawing chlorine atom.
B) The hydrogen in trichloromethane is the most acidic and has the highest chemical shift due to the three electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms, followed by dichloromethane with two electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms, and lastly chloromethane with one electron-withdrawing chlorine atom.
C) The hydrogen in trichloromethane is the most acidic and has the lowest chemical shift due to the three electron-donating chlorine atoms, followed by dichloromethane with two electron-donating chlorine atoms, and lastly chloromethane with one electron-donating chlorine atom.
D) The hydrogen in chloromethane is the most acidic and has the lowest chemical shift due to one electron-withdrawing chlorine atom, followed by dichloromethane with two electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms, and lastly trichloromethane with three electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms.
Compound A, with a molecular formula C3H4, shows two singlets in its 1H NMR spectrum (with a ratio 3 : 1). Compound B is formed when compound A undergoes an acid-catalyzed hydration. Compound B also gives a positive iodoform test, and shows a singlet in its 1H NMR spectrum. Determine the structures A and B.
Match the right chemical shifts of the C-2 hydrogen in the 1H NMR spectra recorded at 3.75 ppm, 6.62 ppm, and 7.38 ppm for pyrrole, furan, and tetrahydrofuran.
An NMR spectrum of an unknown compound obtained from a 400-MHz NMR spectrometer shows protons at a position 840 Hz downfield from the TMS.
(a) Determine the chemical shift of these protons.
(b) Determine their chemical shift in an 80-MHz NMR spectrometer.
(c) By how many Hz their chemical shift should be downfield from TMS using an 80-MHz NMR instrument?
