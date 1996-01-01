H NMR Table Practice Problems

Explain how the chemical shifts of chloromethane, dichloromethane, and trichloromethane at δ 3.06, δ 5.47, and δ 7.26 correlate with pK a in 1H NMR.

A) The hydrogen in trichloromethane is the least acidic and has the lowest chemical shift due to the three electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms, followed by dichloromethane with two electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms, and lastly chloromethane with one electron-withdrawing chlorine atom.

B) The hydrogen in trichloromethane is the most acidic and has the highest chemical shift due to the three electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms, followed by dichloromethane with two electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms, and lastly chloromethane with one electron-withdrawing chlorine atom.

C) The hydrogen in trichloromethane is the most acidic and has the lowest chemical shift due to the three electron-donating chlorine atoms, followed by dichloromethane with two electron-donating chlorine atoms, and lastly chloromethane with one electron-donating chlorine atom.

D) The hydrogen in chloromethane is the most acidic and has the lowest chemical shift due to one electron-withdrawing chlorine atom, followed by dichloromethane with two electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms, and lastly trichloromethane with three electron-withdrawing chlorine atoms.