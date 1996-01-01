Fischer Esterification Practice Problems
Write the synthesis of ethyl propionate starting with a carboxylic acid as one of the reagents.
Identify the product of the following reaction. Hint: Draw the mechanism to identify the product.
In a laboratory, a researcher added dicyclohexylacetic acid to an acidic solution of cyclohexanol but failed to acquire an ester. Identify the reason that prevented esterification of dicylohexylacetic acid.
Acetic acid is reacted with ethanol-18O in acidic conditions. Identify the labeled product(s) formed.
Suggest a suitable synthetic approach to carry out the following reactions with good yields.
Show how you would convert 2-methylcyclohexanol to the following products.
a. 2-methylcyclohexylpropionate
b. 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane
Draw the structures of the major products expected from the following acid-catalyzed esterification reactions.
a. (CH3)2CHCH2COOH + CH3CH2OH ⇌
b. CH3CH2OH + HNO3 →
c. 2 (CH3)2CHCH2OH + H3PO4 ⇌