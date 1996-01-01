How To Determine Solubility Practice Problems
Determine which compound is more soluble in water for each of the following pairs: (i): cyclohexane or tetrahydro-2H-pyran and (ii): tetrahydrofuran or 1,3-dioxolane. Explain.
A. (i): Tetrahydro-2H-pyran is more soluble than cyclohexane because it can form stronger intermolecular interactions (hydrogen bonding) with water molecules; (ii): 1,3-dioxolane is more soluble than tetrahydrofuran because it can form more hydrogen bonding per molecule with water than tetrahydrofuran.
B. (i): Tetrahydro-2H-pyran is more soluble than cyclohexane because it can form covalent bonds with water molecules; (ii): 1,3-dioxolane is more soluble than tetrahydrofuran because it can form more covalent bonds per molecule with water than tetrahydrofuran.
C. (i): Cyclohexane is more soluble than tetrahydro-2H-pyran because water and cyclohexane are both non-polar molecules; (ii): Tetrahydrofuran is more soluble than 1,3-dioxolane because it can form more hydrophobic interactions with water molecules.
D. (i): Cyclohexane is more soluble than tetrahydro-2H-pyran because it can form covalent bonds with water molecules; (ii): Tetrahydrofuran is more soluble than 1,3-dioxolane because it can form more covalent bonds per molecule with water.
Determine which compound is more soluble in water for each of the following pairs (i): CH3OCH3 or CH3CH2CH3, (ii): CH3OCH3 or CH3CH2OH, (iii): CH3NHCH3 or CH3CH2CH3, (iv): CH3OH or CH3CH2CH2OH, (v): butanone or cycloheptanone.
Sort 1-propoxypropane (CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH2CH3), water (H2O), and propan-1-ol (CH3CH2CH2OH) in increasing order of their ability to dissolve the following:
Arrange 1-propoxypropane (CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH2CH3), water (H2O), and propan-1-ol (CH 3CH2CH2OH) in increasing order of their ability to dissolve the following:
Determine whether the given compound is hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic.
Indicate whether the compound below is hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic.
Determine whether the given compounds are more soluble in water or in nonpolar solvents.
Determine which compound for the group below will be the least soluble in water. Give a reason for your answer.