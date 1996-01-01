18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Benzyne Practice Problems
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Benzyne Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The last step in the reaction below is a Diels-Alder reaction. Propose a plausible mechanism for the formation of the dienophile in the reaction.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Regioselectivity is not usually observed in benzyne mechanisms. However, why does the reaction shown produce a highly regioselective product?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Benzyne is a very reactive dienophile due to its unstable triple bond. Predict what product will form when benzyne reacts with 2,3-dimethylenesuccinic acid.