Acids and Bases Practice Problems
Consider the following acid-base reaction:
NH3 + BF3 ⇌ H3N+—BF3−
1. For all the reactants and products, draw Lewis structures.
2. Identify the nucleophile (base) and electrophile (acid) in the reaction.
3. Draw curved arrows to show the flow of electrons.
4. Determine if the reaction can be termed a Brønsted-Lowry acid-base reaction.
Consider the following acid-base reaction:
H2C=CH2 + HBr ⇌ H3C—CH2+ + Br−
1. For all the reactants and products, draw Lewis structures.
2. Identify the nucleophile (base) and electrophile (acid) in the reaction.
3. Draw curved arrows to show the flow of electrons.
4. Determine if the reaction can be termed a Brønsted-Lowry acid-base reaction.
Two solutions were prepared by: (i) dissolving 3.00 g of HCl in 200 mL of aqueous solution, and (ii) dissolving 3.00 g of NaOH in 100 mL of aqueous solution. Determine the pH of each solution.
Draw the anion formed when the following molecule is treated with one equivalent of a strong base.
Show the arrow-pushing mechanism indicating the flow of electrons in the following acid half-reaction.
Draw the arrow-pushing mechanism for the acid half-reaction of the protonated form of dipropylketone.
Draw the arrow-pushing mechanism to show the flow of electrons in the following base half-reaction of isopropyl amine.
Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons in the following acid-base reaction.
Consider the below-given reaction to answer the following questions.
(a) Which reactant is the acid and which one is the base?
(b) Which is the most acidic proton in the acid?
(c) Which is the most electron-rich atom in the base?
Predict the products in the following reaction and propose an arrow-pushing mechanism for their formation.
Consider the following acid-base reaction to answer these questions.
(a) Which reactant is the acid and which one is the base?
(b) Which is the most acidic proton in the acid?
(c) Which is the most electron-rich atom in the base?
Provide the products of the following reaction and propose an arrow-pushing mechanism for their formation.
Consider the below-given reaction and answer each of the following questions.
(a) Which reactant is the acid, and which one is the base?
(b) Which is the most acidic proton in the acid?
(c) Which is the most electron-rich atom in the base?
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following reaction and predict the products.
Draw the products of the reaction given below and identify the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base.
Complete the reaction given below and identify the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base.
Draw the products of the acid-base reaction shown below and identify the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base.
Draw the products expected in the following acid-base reaction and identify the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base.
Draw the products expected in the reaction of the following molecule with one equivalent of a strong base.
Predict the product in the reaction of the following molecule with one equivalent of a strong base.
Draw curved arrows to demonstrate the movement of electrons in the given acid-base reaction.
Draw the anion formed when the following molecule is treated with one equivalent of a strong base.
What anion is formed when the following molecule is treated with one equivalent of a strong base?
Draw the anion obtained in the reaction of the following molecule with one equivalent of a strong base.
Amide ion is a very strong base. Consider the following reaction of the amide ion and determine which definition of base is being demonstrated.
Consider the following reaction of the amide ion and determine which definition of base is being demonstrated here.
Which of the reactants is the Lewis acid and which one is the Lewis base in the reaction given below?
Like radicals, anions, and cations, carbenes are also reactive intermediates. Considering the structure of carbene shown below, explain why carbenes are Lewis acids.
Like radicals, anions, and cations, carbenes are also reactive intermediates. Looking at the structure of carbene shown below, explain why carbenes are also Lewis bases besides being Lewis acids.
Write the conjugate base of the acid given below formed by losing the indicated proton.
Write the conjugate base that is created by losing the indicated proton in the acid below.
Determine the conjugate base of the acid below formed by losing the indicated proton.
Write the conjugate acid produced from the protonation of the indicated atom in the base below.
Determine the conjugate acid formed from the protonation of the atom indicated in the given base.
Show the most plausible arrow-pushing mechanism for the acid-base reaction of boron trichloride and butan-1-ol. Identify the role of the hydroxyl group of butan-1-ol from the following: Lewis acid, Lewis base, non-Lewis acid, or non-Lewis base.
Draw the product/s of the Lewis acid-base reaction of bromine cation and 2-methylpropan-2-amine.
Show the product formed from the intramolecular Lewis acid-base reaction of 6-hydroxyoctan-2-ylium.
Propose the most probable arrow-pushing mechanism for the Lewis acid-base reaction of bromine and ferric bromide. Indicate the Lewis acid and the Lewis base.
Determine the acid that produced the given conjugate base. The most basic atom in the conjugate base is highlighted.
Write the acid that yields the given conjugate base. The most basic atom in the conjugate base is highlighted.
Write the base which formed the given conjugate acid. The most acidic atom in the conjugate acid is indicated.
Label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the given reaction using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the equation.
Indicate the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the given reaction using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation.
Based on the labelled species, identify the rest as acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the reaction given below.
On the basis of the species that is identified, label the rest as acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the reaction given below.
Identify the remaining molecules as acid, base, conjugate acid, or conjugate base using the one already labeled.
Give a plausible mechanism involving arrow-pushing for the Lewis acid-Lewis base reactions provided below.
In the acid-base equilibrium shown below, determine the acid and corresponding conjugate acid.
Write the conjugate acids for the below-given species.
a. CH3O−
b. CH3OH
c. CH3CH2COO−
Provide the conjugate acid of the base and conjugate base of the acid given on the left side of the following reaction.
HC≡C− + HCl ⇌ HC≡CH + Cl−
Provide the conjugate acid of the base and conjugate base of the acid given on the right side of the following reaction.
HC≡C− + HCl ⇌ HC≡CH + Cl−
Write the conjugate bases for the below-given species.
a. HI
b. H2SO4
c. CH3OH
d. HNO2
The following compounds are known as antacids because they can react with stomach acid and neutralize it. Write the chemical equations that illustrate how each of the compounds given below can remove excess acid.
(i) Al(OH)3
(ii) Mg(HCO3)2 and Ca(HCO3)2
(iii) MgCO3
A student prepares a buffer solution by dissolving CH3CH2COOH and CH3CH2COO−K+ in pure water. Write the chemical equations that illustrate how the components of the buffer are able to prevent a drastic change in the pH of the solution when the student adds:
(i) a small amount of H+ into the solution.
(ii) a small amount of HO− into the solution.
Which of the structures given below are not acids?
CH3CH2CH2COOH, CO32−, HNO3, C6H5COOH, CBr4
For the reaction between HCOO− and HCl given below, identify the following:
(i) The acid on the left side of the chemical equation.
(ii) The base on the left side of the chemical equation.
HCOO−(aq) + HCl(aq) → HCOOH(aq) + Cl−(aq)
Estimate the pH of each solution given below based on hydronium or hydroxide concentration without using a calculator.
(i) [HO−] = 2.4 × 10−9 M
(ii) [H3O+] = 3.5 × 10−2 M
(iii) [H3O+] = 5.7 × 10−4 M
Determine the exact pH by using a calculator.
Determine the products that are formed in a reaction between each of the species given below with CH3O−.
(i) CH3+
(ii) AlBr3
For each reaction given below, determine the products. Also indicate where the pair of electrons starts and where it ends up using curved arrows.
Determine the identity of products that are formed in the reaction between each of the species given below with CH3O−.
(i) CH3CH2OH
(ii) CH3NH3+
Methylamine (CH3NH2) is an organic nitrogenous compound. Write chemical equations showing how methylamine acts as an acid and a base. When in an aqueous solution, does methylamine act as an acid or a base? Also, write equations for how water acts both as an acid and a base.
Draw the structures of conjugate bases for the following acids.
Draw any resonance forms, if applicable, and arrange the conjugate bases from the least stable to the most stable.
Consider the following reaction:
Identify the Lewis acid (electrophile) and Lewis base (nucleophile) in these reactions and draw curved arrows to indicate the flow of electrons.
Write the products formed as a result of the acid-base reaction between the following compounds.
a. 2−OH + HOOC—COOH ⇌
b. HCOO− + HCl ⇌