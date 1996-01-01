Axial vs Equatorial Practice Problems
(i) The compound given below has two conformers. Draw their Newman projections.
(ii) Which conformer is present in greatest concentration at equilibrium?
trans-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane
Draw the appropriate structure of 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexafluorocyclohexane with:
(i) all axial positions occupied by F atoms.
(ii) all equatorial positions occupied by F atoms.
Indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers for the disubstituted cyclohexanes given below are one axial and one equatorial in each of the chair conformers or both axial in one chair conformer and both equatorial in the other chair conformer.
(i) cis-1,4-dimethoxycyclohexane
(ii) trans-1,4-dimethoxycyclohexane
Draw the appropriate chair conformers for every stereoisomer of the following compound.
trans-1-chloro-3-ethylcyclohexane
Indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers for the disubstituted cyclohexanes given below are one axial and one equatorial in each of the chair conformers or both axial in one chair conformer and both equatorial in the other conformer.
(i) cis-1,2-difluorocyclohexane
(ii) trans-1,2-difluorocyclohexane
Indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers for the disubstituted cyclohexanes given below are one axial and one equatorial in each of the chair conformers or both axial in one chair conformer and both equatorial in the other conformer.
(i) cis-1,3-diethylcyclohexane
(ii) trans-1,3-diethylcyclohexane
Draw an equivalent structure for a Newman projection of a cyclohexane derivative shown below using wedge and dash bonds on a cyclohexane hexagon.