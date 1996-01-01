22. Condensation Chemistry
Intramolecular Aldol Condensation Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is it possible for heptane-3,5-dione to undergo intramolecular aldol addition? Why or why not?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A substituted cyclohexanone undergoes base-catalyzed aldol cyclization and gives the following compound. Determine the structure of the starting diketone that would cyclize to form the product.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A substituted cyclohexanone undergoes base-catalyzed aldol cyclization and gives the following compound. Propose the mechanism of the cyclization to form the product.