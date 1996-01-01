Naming Cycloalkanes Practice Problems
Each of the descriptions given below applies to more than one cycloalkane. Draw two structures for each of the given descriptions and provide a name for each.
a. trans-dimethylcyclobutane
b. cis-dibromocyclopentane
Draw and name all the isomeric cyclobutanes consistent with the formula C6H12. Show geometric (cis-trans) isomers where possible.
Draw all the disubstituted cycloalkanes possible for the formula C7H14. Also, show the structures of cis and trans isomers where possible.
Draw the chair conformation of 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexabromocyclohexane with all the bromines in axial positions.
1,2-Diethylcyclobutane is more stable with a trans geometry while 1-3-diethylcyclobutane is more stable with a cis geometry. Figure out the reason behind this by drawing their structures.
Mark the hydrogen atoms as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°) in the following structures.
a. Cyclobutane
b. 2,3-Dimethylbutane
Determine the name for the given cycloalkane according to the IUPAC nomenclature system.
Identify the name for the cycloalkane below according to the IUPAC nomenclature system.
An E, Z system of nomenclature can exist for N-methylethanimine stereoisomers. The lone pair is prioritized the least.
Draw the structures of the compounds listed below.
a. (E)-1-phenylethan-1-one oxime
b. (Z)-N-methyl-1-phenylethan-1-imine
Which of the molecules listed below has the correct name?
a. 4-bromo-2,3-dimethylpent-2-ene
b. 4-methylpent-4-ene-2-yne