Oxidizing Agent Practice Problems
Every oxidation involves a reduction. Determine the atom that underwent reduction in the final step of the following Swern oxidation mechanism.
Determine the aromatic product formed by oxidizing the given molecule with an excess of the oxidizing agent PCC.
Why can acyclic trans-diols be cleaved using metaperiodic acid but not cyclic trans-diols?
Draw the product that would form when the following hemiacetal undergoes Dess-Martin oxidation.
The lactone below is produced by oxidation of the phenol derivative. Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the reaction.
Determine the aromatic product formed by oxidizing the given molecule with an excess of the oxidizing agent PCC.
When the following optically active molecule is oxidized using the Swern oxidation, the product is found to be optically inactive. Provide a suitable reason for this observation.
Draw a suitable mechanism for the reaction of propan-2-ol with dimethylchlorosulfonium ion which is produced as an intermediate during the Swern oxidation.
Show the expected products by the reaction of the following compound with the reagents given below.
a. PCC (pyridinium chlorochromate)
b. sodium hypochlorite/acetic acid
c. chromic acid
Draw the structures of the products when the following compounds react with each of the reagents given below.
Compounds:
a. butan-1-ol
b. butan-2-ol
Reagents:
(1) DMP
(2) Na2Cr2O7/H2SO4
(3) 1 equivalent NaOCl-TEMPO.
(4) PCC
Give the major products expected from the following reactions.
a. butan-1-ol + DMSO + oxalyl chloride
b. sodium ethoxide + 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + heat
c. 2-cyclohexylpropan-1-ol + DMP reagent
Predict the major products expected from the given reaction
Cyclopentanone + Tollens reagent
Predict the major products expected from the given reaction.
Cyclopentanecarbaldehyde + Tollens reagent
Identify which of the following compounds can give a positive Tollens test.
a. CH3COCH3
b. CH3CH2CHO
c. CH3CH2CH=CHCH=CHOH
What are the expected products when each of the following compounds reacts separately with PCC and chromic acid?
a. Cycloheptanol
b. 1-methylcycloheptanol
c. Cyclohexyl methanol
Tertiary alcohols are resistant to oxidation. Nonetheless, allylic tertiary alcohols can undergo oxidation through an allylic shift, as shown below. The reagent used for this reaction is called a Bobbitt's reagent.
Show the products of the following reactions using Bobbit's reagent.
Many oxidizing agents have multi-valent atoms. This atom goes from a higher oxidation state to a lower oxidation state during oxidizing an alcohol.
Show the oxidation states of the given atoms in their oxidized and reduced states using their Lewis structures.
a. the Os atom in OsO4
b. the Cr atom in PCC
c. the ring nitrogen in Bobbitt's reagent
When two unknown compounds A and B with the molecular formula C3H6O, were subjected to different chemical tests, the following results were obtained.
Propose the structure for these two compounds.