Oxidizing Agent Practice Problems

Draw the structures of the products when the following compounds react with each of the reagents given below.

Compounds:

a. butan-1-ol

b. butan-2-ol

Reagents:

(1) DMP

(2) Na 2 Cr 2 O 7 /H 2 SO 4

(3) 1 equivalent NaOCl-TEMPO.

(4) PCC