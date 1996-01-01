Hydroboration Practice Problems
Identify the product(s) resulting from the reaction between the given alkene and (1) BH 3, THF followed by (2) H2O2 and NaOH.
Provide the alkene that produces the given alcohol upon hydroboration-oxidation. Take note of the relative (but not absolute) stereochemical outcome.
What is the product of the following reaction under the specified conditions? Write "no reaction" if there is no reaction.
Determine the products for the reaction of the given molecule with (1) BH 3, THF and then with (2) NaOH and H2O2.
Predict the product(s) formed if the alkene shown below reacts with (1) BH 3, THF, and then with (2) H2O2, NaOH, H2O.
Draw the products formed when the following compound reacts with (1) BH 3, THF, followed by (2) H2O2 and NaOH.
Explain why the hydroboration reaction on 2,3-dimethylbuta-1,3-diene only gives a 1,2-addition product at any temperature.
Draw the structures of the products obtained from hydroboration-oxidation of cis-pent-2-ene.
Draw the structures of the stereoisomers produced from hydroboration-oxidation of (Z)-4,5-dimethyloct-4-ene.
Draw the products obtained in the reaction of cis-hex-3-ene and trans-hex-3-ene with the reagents given below. Show stereochemistry where applicable.
- BH3/THF, followed by HO−, H2O2, H2O
Draw the structures of the products formed when 1-ethylcyclopent-1-ene reacts with the reagents listed below. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
- R2BH/THF, followed by HO–, H2O2, H2O
For each of the following reactions, determine the major products.
(i) but-1-ene + BH3•THF →
(ii) the product from part (i) + H2O2/HO− →
For each of the following reactions, determine the major products.
(i) 2-methylhex-2-ene + BH3•THF →
(ii) the product from part (i) + H2O2/HO− →
Show how the following synthetic conversion can be accomplished.
pent-1-ene → pentan-1-ol
For the following reaction, determine the major products. Include stereochemistry in your answer.
1−methylcyclopentene + BH3⋅THF then H2O2, OH-
For the following reaction, determine the major products. Include stereochemistry in your answer.
trans-4,4-dimethylhex-2-ene + BH3⋅THF then H2O2, OH-
For the following reaction, determine the major products. Include stereochemistry in your answer.
Two isomeric products are produced in the hydroboration-oxidation of (E)-3-methylpent-2-ene.
(i) Give the structures of the products and determine the absolute configuration of each stereocenter in each of the structures you proposed.
(ii) Identify the relationship between the two isomeric products.
(iii) Determine the relationship between the products formed in the hydroboration-oxidation of (Z)-3-methylpent-2-ene and those formed in the hydroboration-oxidation of (E)-3-methylpent-2-ene.
For the following reaction, give the structures of the major products and propose the structures of any intermediates. Make sure you include stereochemistry in your answer.