Constitutional Isomers Practice Problems

Give the relationship of the given pairs of molecules as the same compounds, constitutional isomers, or not isomers.



a. CH 3 —CH=CH—CH 3 and CH 3 —CH 2 —CH=CH 2

b. CH 3 —CH 2 —CH 3 and CH 3 —CH=CH 2

c. CH 2 =CH—CH 2 —CH 2 —CH 2 —CH 3 and CH 3 —CH 2 —CH=CH—CH 2 —CH 3