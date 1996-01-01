Constitutional Isomers Practice Problems
Give the relationship of the given pairs of molecules as the same compounds, constitutional isomers, or not isomers.
a. CH3—CH=CH—CH3 and CH3—CH2—CH=CH2
b. CH3—CH2—CH3 and CH3—CH=CH2
c. CH2=CH—CH2—CH2—CH2—CH3 and CH3—CH2—CH=CH—CH2—CH3
Show and name all five isomers with the molecular formula C3H5Cl. Use the IUPAC naming system.
Draw all the constitutional isomers of C3H8O and specify the type of isomerism in them.
How are the following pair of molecules related?
A) Identical molecules
B) Constitutional isomers
C) Different compounds
D) Conformational isomers
Draw and label cis/trans isomers for the compound that may exist as cis and trans isomers.
1. CH3CH2CH=CHCH2CH3
2. CH3C(CH3)=CHCH3
Draw and label cis/trans isomers for the compound that may exist as cis and trans isomers.
1. (CH3)2CHC(Br)=C(Br)CH(CH3)2
2. Br2C=C(CH3)CH2CH3
Determine the structures along with the IUPAC names of all possible alkynes that have the molecular formula C5H8.
Draw the two constitutional isomers with molecular formula C2H6O, and write their names.
Draw the structures of the cis and trans isomers of 1-tert-butyl-4-methylcylohexane.
Draw the structural isomers with the molecular formula C4H8 that do not show cis/trans isomerism and have a carbon-carbon double bond.
Determine all that represent compounds of formula C4H8O from the sets of complete structural formula and condensed structural formula below.