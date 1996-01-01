Anti Markovnikov Addition of Br Practice Problems
Draw the major product formed in each of the following reactions. Ignore stereoisomers.
Draw the major product obtained in each of the following reactions. Ignore stereoisomers.
Predict the major product formed in each of the following reactions. Ignore stereoisomers.
Suggest a suitable mechanism for the following hydrohalogenation reaction in the presence of hydrogen peroxide.
Show how radical propagation occurs when 1-methylcyclopentene reacts with HBr in the presence of peroxide. Ignore stereochemistry.
Provide the structures of seven-carbon cyclic alkenes that react with HBr in the presence or absence of peroxide and produce the same addition products.
Propose a mechanism that explains the anti-Markovnikov regiochemistry of the product of the reaction of propyne with HCl in the presence of H2O2.
Write appropriate chemical reactions to accomplish the following transformations:
a. propene → 1-bromopropane
b. propene → 2-bromopropane
Predict the major product of the reaction between styrene and hydrogen chloride with a catalytic amount of hydrogen peroxide. Write a mechanism that accounts for the formation of the major product.
Draw a mechanism for the reaction below that is consistent with the product shown: