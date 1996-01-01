23. Amines
Reductive Amination Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Amino acids are α-aminocarboxylic acid compounds. For the given amino acid, determine the carbonyl compound needed to synthesize it.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Amino acids are α-aminocarboxylic acid compounds. For the given amino acid, what is the carbonyl compound needed to synthesize it?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Devise a synthetic pathway to prepare the following compound using cyclopentanone as the starting material.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show how the following conversions can be accomplished.
a. N-ethyl-1-phenylethanamine from acetophenone
b. 1-benzylpyrrolidine from benzaldehyde
c. N-ethylaniline from aniline