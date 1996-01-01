10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydrohalogenation Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the products that would be formed when the following alkyne reacts with HBr (1 equiv.)?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the product(s) that would be produced from the treatment of the following alkyne with HCl (2 equiv.).
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the alkyne and any other reactant that are needed to produce the given molecule.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw a mechanism for the reaction of 1 mol of 1-propyne with 2 moles of HBr. The mechanism should explain the Markovnikov regioselectivity of the reaction.