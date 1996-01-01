Intro to Organic Chemistry Practice Problems
Only a few elements from the periodic table are present in the organic compounds.
Recalling from your memory, create a list of elements present in the first and second periods of the periodic table and place them in their respective positions. Many metals and metalloids are also part of organometallic compounds. Place Na, K, Mg, Al, and Si in your periodic table.
When bromoethane reacts with NH3, the initial two products are compounds H and J. Compound H and acetone react to form compound K, while compound J and acetone react to form L. The IR spectra of K and L are shown below.
<IMAGE>
Are the following compounds correctly identified?
<IMAGE>
Which resonance structure below represents the "actual" structure of the molecule? Which of these resonance structures contributes more significantly to the resonance hybrid? What is the rationale behind its greater contribution?
Draw the hybrid molecular orbitals of the BF3 molecule and determine the number of electrons present in the p orbital of boron.
Draw the molecular orbitals of AlH 3 and determine the number of electrons present in the p-orbital of aluminum.
Draw the structure of the following molecule with a three-dimensional depiction of the asymmetric carbon (carbon that has four different atoms/groups attached to it).
For the molecule given below, draw a structure with a three-dimensional depiction of the carbon that has four different atoms/groups attached to it.
Draw the structure of the below-given molecule with a three-dimensional representation of the carbon that has four different atoms/groups attached to it.
Draw the significant resonance contributors for the compound given below. Indicate which components are major and which are minor contributors. Are there any major resonance contributors which contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?
Draw the significant resonance contributors for the compound given below. Indicate which components are major and which are minor contributors. Are there any major resonance contributors which contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?
Draw the significant resonance contributors for the compound given below. Indicate which components are major and which are minor contributors. Are there any major resonance contributors which contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?
Draw the significant resonance contributors for the compound given below. Indicate which components are major and which are minor contributors. Are there any major resonance contributors which contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?
Identify which member among the following pairs of resonance forms contribute more to the resonance hybrid.
Which of the following statements is correct?
A. The resonance energy of a carboxylic acid is higher than the resonance energy of an amide.
B. The resonance energy of a carboxylic acid is lower than the resonance energy of an amide.
Arrange the following amides in increasing order of their reactivity toward the hydrolysis in the presence of an acid.
Draw the significant resonance contributors of the following species. Identify the major and minor contributors to the resonance hybrid. Are there any resonance contributors which contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?
Draw the significant resonance contributors of the following structure. Do all the resonance contributors contribute equally to the resonance hybrid? If not, identify the major and minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.
Draw the significant resonance contributors of the following species. Identify the minor and major contributors to the resonance hybrid. Are there any resonance contributors which contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?
Draw the significant resonance contributors of the following compound. Do all the resonance contributors contribute equally to the resonance hybrid? If not, identify the major and minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.
Draw the significant resonance contributors of the following structure. Are there any resonance contributors which contribute equally to the resonance hybrid? If not, identify them as the major and minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.
Draw the significant resonance contributors for the species given below. Indicate which components are major and which are minor contributors. Do all the resonance contributors contribute equally to the resonance hybrid? If not, identify the major and minor contributors.
Identify the resonance structure that contributes the most to the resonance hybrid.