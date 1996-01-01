Acetal Practice Problems
Indicate which bonds are broken and which bonds are formed during the following reaction. Also, show whether each of the bonds that are broken or formed is a σ bond or a π bond.
Explain why acetals are used as a carbonyl-protecting group against nucleophilic reagents.
Draw a mechanism for the reaction of acetaldehyde with methanol in the presence of an acid.
Draw a mechanism for the hydrolysis of acetone dimethyl acetal in the presence of an acid.
Draw a mechanism for the reaction of acetone with ethylene glycol in the presence of an acid.
Draw the structure of the acetal given below.
a. the ethylene acetal of butan-2-one
Show how the following acetals can be produced using suitable carbonyl compounds and alcohols.
Draw a mechanism for the hydrolysis of cyclopentanone ethylene acetal in the presence of an acid.
Draw a mechanism for the hydrolysis of the acetal given below in the presence of an acid.
Name the functional group present in the following compounds and show the products of their complete hydrolysis.
Name the functional group present in the following compounds and show the products of their complete hydrolysis.
The heterocyclic rings of nucleosides have aminoacetal linkage with deoxyribose. Box the aminoacetal functional groups in adenosine and thymidine.