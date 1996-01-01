17. Aromaticity
Naming Benzene Rings Practice Problems
21 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the name of the disubstituted benzene below, and use the prefixes p (para), o (ortho), and m (meta) to indicate the positions of the substituents.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the resonance structures of the following benzylic cation, radical, and anion, and then identify the locations of the charge/unpaired electron in the structures.
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Draw the structures of all brominated benzenes having from one to six bromine atoms.
(ii) Name all the structures from part (i).
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the corresponding structure for each of the names shown below.
(i) m-nitroanisole
(ii) 2,3-dimethoxyphenol
(iii) m-aminobenzoic acid