E1 Reaction Practice Problems
State the bonds that are formed and broken in the elimination reaction given below.
Using electron-pushing arrows, illustrate the mechanism for the E1 reaction shown below.
What is(are) the possible product(s) of the rearrangement-prone E1 reaction shown below?
Provide the possible major product for the elimination reaction shown below. (Note: Pay attention to stereochemistry.)
The dehydration of 2-(tert-butyl)-3,3-dimethylbutane-1,2-diol, in an acidic solution produces only one product. Determine the product.
The dehydration of 2-(tert-butyl)-3,3-dimethylbutane-1,2-diol, a vicinal diol, in an acidic solution produces only one product.
Why is there only one product?
What is the primary product that results from an E1 reaction of the following compound?
What is the product obtained from the following alkyl halide when it undergoes an E1 reaction?
What is the product obtained from the following alkyl halide when it undergoes an E1 reaction?
What is the major product when the following alkyl halide undergoes an E1 reaction?
What is the major product when the following alkyl halide undergoes an E1 reaction?
From the given alcohols, determine which would dehydrate the fastest when it undergoes an acid-catalyzed dehydration reaction.
For E1 and E2 reactions, which between 3-chlorocyclopent-1-ene and chlorocyclopentane would react faster?
Draw the structure of the major product expected to form in the following E1 reaction.
Give the products of E1 elimination of (Ph)3C−CH(CH3)Br. Identify the major products obtained in the reaction.
Write a plausible mechanism for the following reaction:
Note that acid-catalyzed alcohol dehydrations usually go through the E1 mechanism. Rearrangements commonly take place.
A graduate student performing a complex organic synthesis required 1-ethylcyclopenta-1,3-diene as one of her compounds of interest. She started with 3-chloro-5-ethylcyclopent-1-ene and was able to convert it into 4-ethylcyclopent-2-en-1-ol. She then performed an acid-catalyzed dehydration on 4-ethylcyclopent-2-en-1-ol to convert it into her required compound. Write a mechanism for the dehydration reaction.