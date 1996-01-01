Cis vs Trans Conformations Practice Problems
Identify whether each of the given structures belongs to the same compound or a different one.
Provide the planar form of the chair conformation below as if you are observing it from above.
Give the planar form of the chair conformation below as if you are looking down on it from above.
Consider the following chair conformation:
Illustrate the planar form of the chair conformation based on its top view.
Determine whether the cis isomer or the trans isomer of the following compound is more stable.
Draw geometrical isomers of the following molecule and name each one.
3-ethylocta-3,5-diene
Illustrate geometrical isomers of the following molecule and name each one.
hexa-1,4-diene
Write the names of the following compounds. Note that when the two bonds to methyls are up (or down), they are cis. When one bond to methyl is up while another bond to methyl is down, the bonds are trans.