Chirality Practice Problems
Determine whether the below-given structure is chiral or achiral. Draw its non-superimposable mirror image if it is chiral.
Determine whether the below-given compound is chiral or achiral. Draw its non-superimposable mirror image if it is chiral.
The following synthesis is carried out with Grignard reagent containing the radioactive carbon (14C) to get the isomers shown here. Predict will the final product be chiral or achiral, If we perform the same synthesis without using any 14C labeled substrate.
Identify the following isomers as:
a. chiral compounds
b. cis–trans isomers
c. stereoisomers
d. constitutional isomers
Draw the three-dimensional structures of the following compounds. Draw the mirror image of each structure and label them as chiral or achiral. Also, label the pair representing enantiomers.
a. trans-1,2-dibromocyclopentane
b. cis-1,2-dibromocyclopentane
Draw the three-dimensional structures of the following compounds. Draw the mirror image of each structure and identify them as the same compounds or a pair of enantiomers. Also, label each of these molecules as chiral or achiral.
a. cis- and trans-1,3-Dibromocyclopentane
b. Butan-2-ol
Identify the compounds which can be resolved into a pair of enantiomers.
a. N-methylaniline
b. 2-ethylpyrrolidine
c. 1-ethylpyrrolidine