Naming Carboxylic Acids Practice Problems
Draw a suitable structure that corresponds to each of the names shown below
(i) α-methylpentanoic acid
(ii) 2-chlorobutanoic acid
(iii) 3-aminopentanoic acid
(iv) cis-5-phenylpent-2-enoic acid
Provide a suitable name for each of the following structures (give both a systematic name and a common name if possible).
Draw a structure corresponding to each of the names given below.
(i) 4-methylsalicylic acid
(ii) zinc decanoate
(iii) potassium benzoate
(iv) sodium chloroacetate
Draw the structure of the compound consistent with each of the following IUPAC or common names:
a) isocyanatocyclohexane
b) diphenyl carbonate
Draw the structure of the compound consistent with each of the following IUPAC or common names:
a) p-nitrobenzoic anhydride
b) phenyl N-ethyl carbamate