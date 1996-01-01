pKa Practice Problems
Rank the following original compounds in order from strongest base to weakest base.
Rank each compound in the following groups in order from weakest base to strongest base. (i) potassium benzoate, potassium ethoxide, and potassium phenoxide; and (ii) 2-methylpyridine, potassium ethoxide, and potassium acetate
Arrange the given compounds in increasing order of their basicity. Provide a suitable reason for your answer.
Using your knowledge of important pKa values, estimate the pKa value of the indicated proton and explain your choice.
Given the structure of 2-ethyl-2,5,5-trimethylpyrrolidin-1-ide, show its conjugate acid and choose the pK a value from the table that could help predict the stability of the base.
For the given base, show the conjugate acid and select the pK a value from the table that could aid in determining the stability of the base.
a. Two unknown acids, A and B, have pKa values of 4.5 and 5.0, respectively. Determine which one is a stronger acid.
b. Similarly, two unknown acids, X and Y, correspond to the acid dissociation constants of 2.9 x 10−4 and 1.3 x 10−5, respectively. Determine which one is a stronger acid.
Arrange the 1.00 M aqueous solutions of the acids listed below in order of increasing acidity.
HF pKa = 3.17
HCN pKa = 9.22
CH4 pKa = 50.0
The pKa value of chlorous acid, HClO2, is 1.94. This makes it almost 290,000 times more acidic than hypochlorous acid, HClO, with a pKa value of 7.40. Why is HClO2 stronger than HClO in terms of acidity?