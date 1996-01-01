16. Conjugated Systems
Claisen Rearrangement Practice Problems
9 problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Allyl groups can be attached to benzene via the initial alkylation of phenol in a Claisen rearrangement. Determine structures A and B in the reaction below. Note: Phenol alkylation is a Williamson ether synthesis.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following is an example of a Johnson-Claisen reaction, which is a Claisen reaction variant. Provide the possible mechanism for the first step in the reaction.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following is an example of the Ireland-Claisen reaction, a variation of the Claisen reaction. What is structure B obtained by heating intermediate A?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Eschenmoser-Claisen reaction is a variation of the Claisen reaction. What is the product of the following Eschenmoser-Claisen reaction?